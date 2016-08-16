Free
Printable game board (jpg file) to teach the days of the week.
Students roll a die and move the appropriate number of spaces. If they translate the French day correctly, they stay on the spot. If they get it wrong, they move back to where they started. The first person to arrive at the weekend wins!
Note: I use Sorry or Monopoly game pieces with my students.
Variations:
*Have the students move back one space (or x spaces) from where they landed if wrong or forward one space if right.
*Take an extra turn if you land on the current day and answer correctly.
*For older students, have them use the word in a French sentence (Today is Monday. On Tuesday I go to dance lessons.).
