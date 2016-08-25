This product is a set of vocabulary picture cards and a corresponding game to practice with jugar and related vocabulary.
How can I use it?:
-to have students practice with jugar and related vocabulary
Who is it for?:
-Novice Level and up Spanish language students in grades 6-12
Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-3 pages of content
-26 vocabulary cards
-Boardgame to practice
