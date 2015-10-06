Common core aligned worksheets to supplement Julius as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 2.1.
Common core aligned activities include: two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, a story map, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a sequencing activity, a reality vs. fantasy activity, a vocabulary puzzle, an informational reading extension and a good manners poster activity (12 pages total)
The preview provides a good overview of the product including Common Core standards.
Created Aug 2015
