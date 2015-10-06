Common core aligned worksheets to supplement Julius as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 2.1.

Common core aligned activities include: two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, a story map, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a sequencing activity, a reality vs. fantasy activity, a vocabulary puzzle, an informational reading extension and a good manners poster activity (12 pages total)

The preview provides a good overview of the product including Common Core standards.

Created Aug 2015

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 2.1.2-Julius-Student-Workbook-TPT-Sep-2015.pdf
  • 2.1.2-Julius-Student-Workbook-TPT-Sep-2015-SAMPLE.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 6, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 5 MB

2.1.2-Julius-Student-Workbook-TPT-Sep-2015

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

2.1.2-Julius-Student-Workbook-TPT-Sep-2015-SAMPLE

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades