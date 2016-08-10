This is an 81 page idea planner to be used with the Common Core State Standards for Kindergarten in the subject of English Language Arts. This pack includes:
1 cover page
6 divider pages
74 pages, one with each standard listed on it, including space for writing ideas on how to teach the standard, space for assessments, space for resources/materials/technology needed, and space for how to differentiate. (There is also a section at the bottom of each page for notes, maybe to document the semester you are teaching the standard with).
