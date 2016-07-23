$3.83
$4.25);
(10% off)
Kindergarten Math (Addition up to 18). Are you looking for ways to help your students/child learn addition? Kids will ENJOY practicing addition with this fruity theme.
By counting the fruit on the mat and creating the basic addition equations, kids reinforce the concept of adding, and get to practice addition as well.
This Kindergarten Math includes:
-an addition wipe-off mat (laminate for longer use in the classroom or at home)
-a counting song (1 through 10)
-a cloze activity page (1 through 10)
-counting 1 to 18
-addition fact task cards (105 task cards). The student/child will place a task card above the addition mat.
-two sets of fun numbers (0-9) to use on the addition mat. The student/child will place the numbers on the mat to be added together.
-fruit clip art. Students can mix and match the fruit on the addition mat (laminate and cut-out for longer use in the classroom or at home)
-five worksheets. Adding fruit.
This product is aligned to Common Core Standards:
K.OA.A.5 - Fluently add within 5.
1.OA.C.6 - Add within 20.
Copy, laminate and place in your math centers or for home use. Students can write the answers with dry erase markers (on the mat and task cards), wipe off and use again!
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
$3.83
$4.25);
(10% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Response to Reading Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
5th Grade Reading Comprehension Homework
- (0)
- 10% off$8.75$7.88
Brain Breaks | 75 Brain Break Activity Cards
- (0)
- 10% off$6.00$5.40
Popular paid resources
Early Years Classroom Design (resources for EYFS continuous provision)
- (8)
- $4.23
Kindergarten Math Homework Task Cards {Common Core Aligned}
- (0)
- 10% off$4.25$3.83
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
New resources
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
GIANT NUMICON
- (2)
- FREE
ALL YEAR 7 AND 8 HISTORY LESSONS IN ONE BIG BUNDLE!
- 7 Resources
- $12.68
Updated resources
Addition And Subtraction (One-Digit And Two-Digit Numbers) - Year 1, Key stage 1
- (1)
- FREE
Kindergarten Math Homework Task Cards {Common Core Aligned}
- (0)
- 10% off$4.25$3.83
Addition & Subtraction - Year 2, Key stage 1, (US 1st grade)
- (0)
- $5.63