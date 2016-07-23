Kindergarten Math (Addition up to 18). Are you looking for ways to help your students/child learn addition? Kids will ENJOY practicing addition with this fruity theme.



By counting the fruit on the mat and creating the basic addition equations, kids reinforce the concept of adding, and get to practice addition as well.



This Kindergarten Math includes:

-an addition wipe-off mat (laminate for longer use in the classroom or at home)

-a counting song (1 through 10)

-a cloze activity page (1 through 10)

-counting 1 to 18

-addition fact task cards (105 task cards). The student/child will place a task card above the addition mat.

-two sets of fun numbers (0-9) to use on the addition mat. The student/child will place the numbers on the mat to be added together.

-fruit clip art. Students can mix and match the fruit on the addition mat (laminate and cut-out for longer use in the classroom or at home)

-five worksheets. Adding fruit.



This product is aligned to Common Core Standards:

K.OA.A.5 - Fluently add within 5.

1.OA.C.6 - Add within 20.



Copy, laminate and place in your math centers or for home use. Students can write the answers with dry erase markers (on the mat and task cards), wipe off and use again!



Enjoy!



Ms. Blajic

Little Tots Learning