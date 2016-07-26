kitchen-bingo

This set includes a kitchen themed bingo game! The game includes 20 boards and calling cards for 2 levels of play. This bingo game includes an easy version of calling cards with just pictures and vocabulary to work on picture identification and vocabulary. The hard version includes hints for each picture to work on receptive language, problem solving, and vocabulary building. My students love to play bingo! It's a great way to work on turn taking. We use bingo for independent group time and one student gets to be "in charge" - they love it!



This game is great to work on functional vocabulary and learn the names of common kitchen items. This vocabulary is essential for children to learn in order to gain functional independence! Vocabulary includes toaster, sponge, dishwasher, knife, mixer, and more! This game is fun and engaging! Just laminate or print on card stock and it's ready to go!