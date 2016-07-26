BUNDLE

FOLLOW ME AND MULTISENSORY RESOURCES SOLD IN MY SHOP!
How? Click on my user name - ekennyfoggin above - then click on the word "Profile." Finally, click on the picture in black and white of "people" under the blue rectangle - you are now one of my followers!

This bundle includes three lessons at a 50% discount!
This is a bundle of multisensory lessons of vowel diphthongs oi, ou, and ow. The foundation of each lesson is based on the principles of the Orton Gillingham method: explicit, direct, repetitive to name a few aspects!

If you have questions, please email me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)

Key terms:
Decoding; encoding; vocabulary; reading fluency; reading comprehension; application activities; Orton Gillingham instruction; OG tutoring; dyslexia; Turner Syndrome; learning differences; learning disabilities; specific learning disabilities; gifted and talented

$8.00

Buy nowSave for later

Resources included (3)

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades