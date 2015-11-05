FOLLOW ME AND MULTISENSORY RESOURCES SOLD IN MY SHOP!
How? Click on my user name - ekennyfoggin above - then click on the word "Profile." Finally, click on the picture in black and white of people in a group- under the blue rectangle .
Save for a later purchase!
Like the multisensory resources offered, but not ready to purchase today? Then, at the end of this description, click on "Add to Favorites," next to the heart icon. Then, you can easily locate the resource when you need it.
Thank you for previewing this 70 page PDF formatted bundle of multiple skills development using the Orton Gillingham Approach: multisensory, explicit, sequential, repetitive for internalization. Application activities develop the specific lessons presented, along with a game to continue student development of skills included in the bundle;
Word recognition
Decoding
Encoding
Vocabulary
Comprehension
Writing
Processing speed
Working memory
Long term memory
Word retrieval
Sentence structure
This lesson focuses on a multisensory approach, repetition, review, sequential focus on skill building for optimum student development, practice using multisensory strategies and techniques.
Cordially,
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)
ekennyfoggin@gmail.com
Key Words: Orton Gillingham; OG; Dyslexia; Turner Syndrome; Basic skills; English Language Learners; ELL; ESL; Mega vocabulary; Reading comprehension; reading fluency; decoding; prefixes, suffixes, roots; Schwa; No Prep; Tutor; OG Tutor; Language Arts; Special Education; Parent Supports; Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin; Elizabeth Kenny
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 5, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Special educational needs
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
- Whole school
- Whole school / Parents and community
Other resources by this author
Know the Code: Suffixes -ure & -ture
- (2)
- $5.35
Know the Code: Bundle of Suffixes
- 4 Resources
- $13.15
Substitute Plans: Detailed and Meaningful - NO PREP
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
OUTSTANDING YEAR 2 ENGLISH WEEKLY PLANNING (SPaG focus)
- (0)
- $7.75
New resources
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23