Chameleon Prefixes

co- / com- / con-



Chameleon Prefixes are prefixes that change the letter based on the letter of the next syllables. Why? Speaking fluency is important to clear communication and changing the prefixes based on the ending letter of the prefix.



This detailed multisensory resource is based on the principles of Orton Gillingham using Multisensory Strategies and supports individuals working to develop decoding, fluency, comprehension of words, sentences and paragraphs.



Students are provided multiple and multisensory opportunities to increase reading and writing skills and for many, positive increase in academic self-confidence. Older students usually see this resource as a HUGE stepping stone to becoming a stronger reader / writer! It is my hope, your students will experience the success like my students have with this resource.



Special Education Teachers that are required to provide study guides, based on IEP Accommodations for classified students or students with 504 Plans can include activities from this lesson into content area study guides as a tool to continue reading, writing skills development.



Skills embedded within this resource include:

Meaning prefixes com-/con-/co-

Syllabication of words

Decoding

Encoding

Reading Fluency

Comprehension

Writing development

Processing speed

Working Memory

Long-term memory

Word Retrieval

Have questions? Please email me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com

Thank you.

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)





