Chameleon Prefixes
co- / com- / con-
Chameleon Prefixes are prefixes that change the letter based on the letter of the next syllables. Why? Speaking fluency is important to clear communication and changing the prefixes based on the ending letter of the prefix.
This detailed multisensory resource is based on the principles of Orton Gillingham using Multisensory Strategies and supports individuals working to develop decoding, fluency, comprehension of words, sentences and paragraphs.
Students are provided multiple and multisensory opportunities to increase reading and writing skills and for many, positive increase in academic self-confidence. Older students usually see this resource as a HUGE stepping stone to becoming a stronger reader / writer! It is my hope, your students will experience the success like my students have with this resource.
Special Education Teachers that are required to provide study guides, based on IEP Accommodations for classified students or students with 504 Plans can include activities from this lesson into content area study guides as a tool to continue reading, writing skills development.
Skills embedded within this resource include:
Meaning prefixes com-/con-/co-
Syllabication of words
Decoding
Encoding
Reading Fluency
Comprehension
Writing development
Processing speed
Working Memory
Long-term memory
Word Retrieval
Have questions? Please email me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com
Thank you.
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 8, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 55%
Other resources by this author
Know the Code: Suffixes -ure & -ture
- (2)
- $5.35
Know the Code: Bundle of Suffixes
- 4 Resources
- $13.15
Substitute Plans: Detailed and Meaningful - NO PREP
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Y6 Reading: KS2 SATS Revision
- (8)
- $4.23
Vocabulary: Phonics High Frequency Words Flashcards
- (0)
- $4.58
Vocabulary: Colour Words Display and Activity Bundle
- 3 Resources
- $10.71
New resources
100 plus plenary ideas - ideal for inspiration, quick, fun plenaries or new teachers
- (1)
- $2.82
Dyslexia support pack
- (1)
- $4.23
Room 13: Highly differentiated Workbook for learners with low-level literacy
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
58 CVC Phonics Cards made up of 29 pairs of Onset and Rime Pictures and Words Early Years YR Year 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Vocabulary: Colour Words Posters Labels Playdough Mats
- (0)
- $4.23
Vocabulary: Colour Words Station Fun
- (0)
- $4.23