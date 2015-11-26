Are you looking for a multisensory based lesson to support student learning of compound words beyond the basics? Did you know there are three types of compound words; or that usually the first word in a compound word is the one that is accented or stressed? Students that have difficulty learning to read compound words need to know the nuances. For example, did you know the three types of compound words are closed compound, open compound and hyphenated compound words. For students with dyslexia or other language based challenges, this type of information may be the final pieces to understanding and internalizing compound words.



This lesson is really one for any grade level above 2nd grade. If a student has missed learning opportunities due to environmental, medical or emotional challenges, the skill can be presented. Please select only the activities relevant to their skill needs.



Overall, this Orton Gillingham Based resource includes a multitude of skills development :

Writing development and strategies

Working and long-term memory development

Visual memory

Word retrieval

Processing speed

Accent - were does the accent belong?

Three types of compound words

Vocabulary

Reading comprehension

Reading fluency

Controlled Reading to develop compound word identification and fluency



