Are you looking for a multisensory based lesson to support student learning of compound words beyond the basics? Did you know there are three types of compound words; or that usually the first word in a compound word is the one that is accented or stressed? Students that have difficulty learning to read compound words need to know the nuances. For example, did you know the three types of compound words are closed compound, open compound and hyphenated compound words. For students with dyslexia or other language based challenges, this type of information may be the final pieces to understanding and internalizing compound words.
This lesson is really one for any grade level above 2nd grade. If a student has missed learning opportunities due to environmental, medical or emotional challenges, the skill can be presented. Please select only the activities relevant to their skill needs.
Overall, this Orton Gillingham Based resource includes a multitude of skills development :
Writing development and strategies
Working and long-term memory development
Visual memory
Word retrieval
Processing speed
Accent - were does the accent belong?
Three types of compound words
Vocabulary
Reading comprehension
Reading fluency
Controlled Reading to develop compound word identification and fluency
It is my sincerest hope that this multisensory resource based on the principles of Orton Gillingham benefit you and the student/child who needs the support. Please email me at ekennyfoggin@gmail if you have any questions.
Thank you.
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 26, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
