This is a multisensory resource that focuses on the vowel team -ey. The approach used to develop this reource is based on the principles of Orton Gillingham - direct, explicit, cumulative and multisensory. There are application activities included. However, please note that there are some activities such as scrambled words that may be inappropriate to some of your students due to visual processing, weak working memories etc. The reason these activities are included is for the other students who have visual processing as a strength, and LOVE the activities. My resources offer a variety of skill building for a variety of students. It is "assumed" that teachers and parents will determine which skill building activities are best for each student.



A sampling of skills building activities in this resource:

decoding

encoding

reading fluency

vocabulary

reading comprehension

visual processing

cognitive development



Thank you.

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)



