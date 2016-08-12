Do you need word study activities with your students? Do you find that your students are able to state meanings of parts of speech, but struggle to identify parts of speech in sentences. This multisensory resource will support students as they learn and internalize grammar, including parts of speech, punctuation marks, and requires no prepwork (except for copying!).



Are you “maxed out” with time but need to plan short mini-lessons to support students with skill development?



Do you want to use multisensory activities that are research based, and provide differentiated review and skill development.

Activities included in this resource typically include more then one page of practice opportunities.



Each activity builds on previously presented skills.

$24.99



For individuals who would like a "background basics of most skills included in the resource, there is information provided with visual examples of activities.



Areas of focus:

Parts of Speech

Word Comprehension

Vocabulary

Reading strategies

Writing Development

Spelling

Grammar

Coordinating conjunctions

Subordinate conjunctions

Punctuation marks - periods; commas; exclamation marks; question marks; hyphens; quotation marks; semi-colons

Use of visuals to support writing

Words to help students activate minds for writing activities

Application Activities

Answer Keys





Cognitive areas including memory, processing speed, auditory and visual skill development are additional skills embedded in the skills presented.



This multisensory resource is based on the Orton Gillingham methodology, including explicit, repetitive and reflective of instant feedback to support internalization of lesson concepts.



It is my hope that teachers and parents can use this multisensory resource to support their students/children. If you have any questions, please contact me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com



Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)