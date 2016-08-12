Do you need word study activities with your students? Do you find that your students are able to state meanings of parts of speech, but struggle to identify parts of speech in sentences. This multisensory resource will support students as they learn and internalize grammar, including parts of speech, punctuation marks, and requires no prepwork (except for copying!).
Are you “maxed out” with time but need to plan short mini-lessons to support students with skill development?
Do you want to use multisensory activities that are research based, and provide differentiated review and skill development.
Activities included in this resource typically include more then one page of practice opportunities.
Each activity builds on previously presented skills.
$24.99
For individuals who would like a "background basics of most skills included in the resource, there is information provided with visual examples of activities.
Areas of focus:
Parts of Speech
Word Comprehension
Vocabulary
Reading strategies
Writing Development
Spelling
Grammar
Coordinating conjunctions
Subordinate conjunctions
Punctuation marks - periods; commas; exclamation marks; question marks; hyphens; quotation marks; semi-colons
Use of visuals to support writing
Words to help students activate minds for writing activities
Application Activities
Answer Keys
Cognitive areas including memory, processing speed, auditory and visual skill development are additional skills embedded in the skills presented.
This multisensory resource is based on the Orton Gillingham methodology, including explicit, repetitive and reflective of instant feedback to support internalization of lesson concepts.
It is my hope that teachers and parents can use this multisensory resource to support their students/children. If you have any questions, please contact me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com
If you have a question, please email me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Special educational needs / Attention deficit / and hyperactivity disorder (ADD / ADHD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty / Dyslexia
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty / Dyspraxia
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
- Whole school / Tutor time
Other resources by this author
Know the Code: Suffixes -ure & -ture
- (2)
- $5.35
Know the Code: Bundle of Suffixes
- 4 Resources
- $13.15
Substitute Plans: Detailed and Meaningful - NO PREP
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
Stretching Sentences Worksheet
- (0)
- $3.52
Firework themed writing revision
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Artificial Intelligence
- (1)
- FREE
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Sample Pages
- (0)
- FREE