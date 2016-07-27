FOLLOW ME AND MULTISENSORY

RESOURCES SOLD IN MY SHOP!

How? Click on my user name - ekennyfoggin above - then click on the word "Profile." Finally, click on the picture in black and white of "people" under the blue rectangle - you are now one of my followers!



This bundle includes multisensory lessons related to Greek Combining Forms. The reason the title says Combining Forms is Greek Forms can be placed at the beginning, middle or end of a word.

This resource is being offered at 50% off!



Each multisensory lesson included is detailed and provide numerous application activities to support student internalization and comprehension.

If you have a question, please email me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com



Thank you.

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)

Key Terms: Greek combining forms; dyslexia; English; vocabulary; comprehension; learning differences; gifted and talented; dyslexia; science; Turner Syndrome