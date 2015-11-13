FOLLOW ME AND MULTISENSORY RESOURCES SOLD IN MY SHOP!
How? Click on my user name - ekennyfoggin above - then click on the word "Profile." Finally, click on the picture in black and white of people in a group- under the blue rectangle .
This multisensory 32 page PDF resource is based on the principles of Orton Gillingham using a variety of opportunities to develop inferential skills needed to understand idioms, one type of figurative language. Please preview to see the teacher informational notes, and student activities. If you require further support, please email me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com
Best wishes,
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
ekennyfoggin@gmail.com
Key Words: Orton Gillingham; OG; Dyslexia; Turner Syndrome; Basic skills; English Language Learners; ELL; ESL; Mega vocabulary; Reading comprehension; reading fluency; decoding; prefixes, suffixes, roots; Schwa; No Prep; Tutor; OG Tutor; Language Arts; Special Education; Parent Supports; Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin; Elizabeth Kenny
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 13, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Know the Code: Suffixes -ure & -ture
- (2)
- $5.35
Know the Code: Bundle of Suffixes
- 4 Resources
- $13.15
Substitute Plans: Detailed and Meaningful - NO PREP
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
Spring and Easter Poetry Lesson : Acrostic and Free Verse
- (15)
- $1.41
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Introducing Film in The English Classroom.
- (0)
- $4.51
Phonics: Phonics Phase 5 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Phase 4 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $4.23