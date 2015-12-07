This is a PDF resource to develop the concepts of verbs - in particular helping verbs. Using the Orton Gillingham principles: multisensory, explicit, sequential, cumulative and repetitive, students become better equipped to identify helping verbs. Why is this important, the more understanding students have to the specific functions of a word in a sentence, the stronger the comprehension and writing skills.



There are a few multisensory activities to develop understanding of helping verbs separate from "action" or linking verbs.The more "hands-on" activities the stronger a learner's connection. Students often struggle to identify the difference between nouns, verbs, adjectives, adverbs and prepositions.



Additional skill buildings include:

Parts of speech

reading comprehension

Reading fluency

Decoding

Encoding

Writing sentences

Syntax



If you require more information, please email me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com



Thank you.

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)

