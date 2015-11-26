This is a 20 + multisensory resource based on the principles of Orton Gillingham using multisensory strategies. that focuses on the prefixes im- and im-. If you are looking for additional support to develop vocabulary, comprehension, decoding and reading fluency this is the resource. Individuals who would greatly benefit include students with a diagnosis of dyslexia, language based disorders OR students working to improve scores for SAT and the ACT. There are so many opportunities to internalize the meaning of the prefixes im- & in- (in, into , not) - an introductory multisensory lesson; word lists, controlled reading, a reading passage, plus additional application and practice opportunities. Well worth the price!



Additional skill building activities include:

processing speed development

Working Memory

Word Retrieval

Long-term Memory

Expressive and Receptive Skill building

Writing Development



I truly hope this multisensory packet support the goals of the teacher, student and/or parent of a child. Please contact me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com if you have additional questions.

Thank you.

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. A., M. S., OG-TT (IMSLEC)

