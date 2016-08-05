Consider becoming a follower of my "Shop!" The resources include materials for all ages groups, ability levels, and specific academic concepts. Many of the resources provide basic information so adults working with students, or parents supporting their child, have background information that is useful when teaching.

This PDF document has over 10 pages of information, activities that include:
Memory development
Vocabulary development
Reading comprehension development
Decoding
Encoding
Parts of speech
Graphic organizers
Application activities

If you have questions, please email me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com

Thank you.
Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin
M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)
Writing development
Processing speed

Key terms: English; spelling; language arts; decoding; encoding; dyslexia; gifted and talented; memory development; working memory; long term memory; word retrieval; Turner's Syndrome; morphology; vocabulary; reading comprehension; Orton Gillingham instruction; multisensory education; IMSLEC; OG; OG tutors; tutoring

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • -less-suffix-August-3--2016-PDF.pdf
  • -less-preview-1.png
  • -less-preview-3.png
  • -less-preview-2.png
  • -less-preview-4.png

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 5, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 852 KB

-less-suffix-August-3--2016-PDF

Project/Activity

png, 69 KB

-less-preview-1

Project/Activity

png, 9 KB

-less-preview-3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades