This multisensory lesson is based on the principles of Orton Gillingham and is designed to support decoding, encoding, comprehension and reading fluency. This resource is just one of the many that focus on suffixes. If you like this multisensory resource, then please review the others in my "shop!"

A sampling of skills developed with this multisensory unit:

Morphology

Suffix -ly

Vocabulary

Reading Strategies

Writing Activities

Study Strategies

Poetry development

Comprehension

Reading fluency

Processing speed

Working Memory

Long term memory

Word Retrieval



Students will develop a stronger word vocabulary through the use of a multisensory approach to word meaning. The suffix -ly is commonly included with words in all content area texts and other written products, including novels and informational writings. This unit focuses on a multitude of skills that many students have not internalized, even though students are in higher grade levels where expectations are this skill is known.

Brain development and degrees of maturation are as varied and as different as each student. This unit places a great deal of repetition, review, practice using multisensory strategies and techniques. It is important for each student to have time to process the skills. Otherwise, students may be tempted to memorize the material, rather than comprehend.

Please contact me if you have questions at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com .



Best wishes,

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M.S., M.A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)

