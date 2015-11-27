This is a multisensory lesson for the vowel team: ay.

The multisensory lesson includes the following:

Title and informational page

Introductory multisensory lesson

Basic word list of ay words. This page is for students who are not yet strong as decoders, or have yet to be exposed to suffixes and prefixes.

This is a page of words that are for students who have higher decoding skills and/or have knowledge of basic suffixes.

Controlled reading of words with the vowel team "ay." Controlled reading is actually the time for reading fluency practice. 95% accuracy is the overall goal. It is okay for student to practice reading this page up to 3-4 times to develop reading fluency.



Writing activity to develop sentence writing. This is a great activity to help students develop working memory, processing speed, both critical skills for reading fluency and comprehension.



Oral reading phrase practice



Writing Activity



Box it Activity



ay Word Search This is an optional Activity. Please be aware that there are many students who do not like word searches because of the overload of neurological processes including memory, processing speed, visual memory. So please do not require this activity as a compulsory one. On the flip side of this discussion are the other students who absolutely love word searches. For these students, this is a great activity to internalize the word's spelling because each word requires a significant focus of the letter sounds and sequences. Just please be careful... teacher are great at knowing their students strengths and weaknesses.



If you require support, or have a questions, please contact me at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com.



Best Wishes,

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)