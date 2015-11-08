The Basics of a Paragraph



This multisensory lesson is available to support students with writing challenges. Many students, whether classified, or unclassified, struggle with writing. Actually, some students experiences melt downs when required to write, the result of memory and/or processing difficulties. Students benefit from the use of models, examples, and having the writing activity broken down into parts to be successful. Further, this lesson has an editor's check list so students develop writing skills by looking at their writing and classmates from a different perspective.

Writing is a process, and students develop skills at different time periods. So, if you want to support writing development, this is a great lesson. Parents can help out at home, and be the "editors" and have conversations to explain their feedback to their child.



The packet includes the following:

Page 1-Title

Page 2 - Informational page

Page 3 - Introductory page of the lesson with a breakdown of the parts of a paragraph; and there is a model so students can refer to the model as support

Page 4 - Paragraph practice that includes topic possibilities, and a graphic organizer to complete a brainstorming activity

Page 5/6 - Graphic organizer to write each part of the paragraph

Page 7 - Writer's Check list

Page 8/9 - Reflection pages for student to consider the activity beyond the classroom setting. Students benefit from reflective thinking in order to grow academically. In this lesson students are encouraged to consider and think about their writing skills development.



