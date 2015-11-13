Thanks for previewing this multisensory resource based on the principles of Orton Gillingham , using multisensory strategies. The concept of the letter "y" being considered an actual vowel sound can be very confusing for some students. And, then, share that the letter "w" can also be considered a vowel, and you will see young children having "heart attacks!" Of course students will not have a heart attach, but explaining the letter "y" (and sometimes "w") does not make sense UNTIL you explain the rule. When a one-syllable word ends with a long i sound, the letter written is a "Y." Examples include fly, sty, cry. There are times when specific endings are added like "-ing" students will see the y and ask "Why." Just explain the main word is one-syllable, and inflected ending can be added.



I hope you find this multisensory resource supportive, and your students learn the skill! Remember, the use of a multisensory approach, use of the senses - see, hear, touch is powerful - when brain pathways are engaged, the deeper the learning connection.



