KS3 Philosophy & Religion Homework Booklet: Make Homework Planning Easy (1 year's worth of HW!)

This booklet is designed for years 7-9, once printed (preferably colour, double-sided) and given to a student - the teacher does not need to set homework tasks for the rest of the year, they are all contained within this booklet.
It contains 60 pages and over 50 tasks, a year's worth of homework.
The tasks are differentiated, the format allows students to select the tasks that interest them each week/fortnight - the booklet instructs students to get their homework tasks signed by parents and the teacher.
As a teacher, your only task is to check that students are completing the tasks.
This one resource will save teachers of Philosophy and Religion countless hours of work, planning, and assessment.
-It covers a variety of religions, philosophical issues, and ethical debates.
-Features religious art, and high-level graphic design to encourage engagement.
-Fosters independent research skills and allows students to choose topics that interest them
-Features activities designed to prepare KS3 students for GCSE topics.
-See the attached image for samples of tasks!
Created over 3 years of teaching, and enjoyed very much by my students in YR 7-9!
(Also impressed the leadership team no end!)
Hope you enjoy, introductory price £5, which given the amount of hours of work you save is a no-brainer!
Created: Sep 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
