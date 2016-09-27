KS3 Philosophy & Religion Homework Booklet: Make Homework Planning Easy (1 year's worth of HW!)

This booklet is designed for years 7-9, once printed (preferably colour, double-sided) and given to a student - the teacher does not need to set homework tasks for the rest of the year, they are all contained within this booklet.

It contains 60 pages and over 50 tasks, a year's worth of homework.

The tasks are differentiated, the format allows students to select the tasks that interest them each week/fortnight - the booklet instructs students to get their homework tasks signed by parents and the teacher.

As a teacher, your only task is to check that students are completing the tasks.

This one resource will save teachers of Philosophy and Religion countless hours of work, planning, and assessment.

-It covers a variety of religions, philosophical issues, and ethical debates.
-Features religious art, and high-level graphic design to encourage engagement.
-Fosters independent research skills and allows students to choose topics that interest them
-Features activities designed to prepare KS3 students for GCSE topics.
-See the attached image for samples of tasks!

Created over 3 years of teaching, and enjoyed very much by my students in YR 7-9!
(Also impressed the leadership team no end!)

Hope you enjoy, introductory price £5, which given the amount of hours of work you save is a no-brainer!

Created: Sep 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

