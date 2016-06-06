RecommendedTES PICKS

PowerPoint and task cards aimed at a KS3 class (initially planned for Year 9) to complete a poster, written assignment and a model for a specific area of Science to present in a Science Fair.

For each of the task cards a detailed list of requirements for each part of the project is included, with ideas for extension work to earn more points and homework ideas as well.

I used this resource straight after my students had completed their end of year test as a fun and engaging activity, when complete pupils presented their projects to the class and I awarded certificates for best written assignment, best poster, best model and best overall project.

Created: Jun 6, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

