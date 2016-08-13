Units follow English DfE National Curriculum. The value added here is the additional detail supporting each unit objective: progression through "Consolidation", "Development", "Securing" and then "Mastering" elements for each objective [n.b. where objectives did not immediately lend themselves to stepped progression for some stages, elements were shared between them on as reasonable a basis as possible].



Why do/use/buy this? Because different pupils (and classes!) have different starting places and ending places and often they and their parents like to know what each objective entails so they can apply "flipped learning" or similar.