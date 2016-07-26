This packet includes over 40 labels. Children with autism struggle with expressive and receptive language abilities. Visual labels are an essential tool to help students with autism understand their environment and learn new vocabulary. These labels could be used in a special education classroom or in a general education classroom where students are included. These are perfect to get and stay organized!



Print, laminate, cut out, and use!



Included in this resource:

- 9 toy labels

- 8 classroom labels

- 12 art supply/office supply labels

- 6 wh- question label

- 2 finished labels

- schedule label

- 6 work labels

- 5 calendar time labels



-- part of this packet for formerly part of my Visuals for an Autism Classroom packet ----