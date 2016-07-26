This packet includes over 40 labels. Children with autism struggle with expressive and receptive language abilities. Visual labels are an essential tool to help students with autism understand their environment and learn new vocabulary. These labels could be used in a special education classroom or in a general education classroom where students are included. These are perfect to get and stay organized!

Print, laminate, cut out, and use!

Included in this resource:
- 9 toy labels
- 8 classroom labels
- 12 art supply/office supply labels
- 6 wh- question label
- 2 finished labels
- schedule label
- 6 work labels
- 5 calendar time labels

-- part of this packet for formerly part of my Visuals for an Autism Classroom packet ----

$6.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.png
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • LabelsforanAutismClassroom.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Room Visuals

jpg, 190 KB

1

Room Visuals

png, 89 KB

2

Room Visuals

png, 123 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades