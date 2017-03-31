Students continue their examination of landscapes and build upon their previous work created in lesson 4 and 5, the collage skyline.
In this lesson students examine Lizzy Hunter and create maps of their cities.
In the ppt. you will find success criteria, a link to a teacher demonstration and an exemplar link to a student group demonstration as well as a starter task.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 31, 2017
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
