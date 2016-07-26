Get all 3 levels of the Language Arts Leveled Daily Curriculum with this money saving bundle! Have everything you need for your multi-level classroom! Over 540 activities included





This resource provides a 3 versions of a year long language arts curriculum that focuses on teaching foundational skills, beginning academics, and, advanced academic skills. The curriculum is structured, visually based, breaks down larger skills into manageable steps, embeds assessments, and utilizes data based decision making.



There are 8 Units included in each level plus a review unit! Each unit includes:

- a pre-test and post-test

- grading rubric with data based decision making component

- anchor chart

- 20 activities