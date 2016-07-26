This resource provides a year long language arts curriculum that focuses on building basic skill. The curriculum is structured, visually based, breaks down larger skills into manageable steps, embeds assessments, and utilizes data based decision making.



There are 8 Units included plus a review unit! Each unit includes:

- a pre-test and post-test

- grading rubric with data based decision making component

- anchor chart

- 20 activities



Level 1 focuses on teaching basic skills. The skills included in this unit are:

- upper case and lower case letter identification and writing

- matching upper case and lower case letters

- identifying big and little

- matching associations

- categorizing

- identifying items by feature and function

- receptive & expressive language build with the following themes: animals, food, sports, clothing, community, household, school supply, and transportation



This curriculum is designed to use one activity per day. Your language arts instruction for the entire year is planned! Over 180+ activities included.



Also included in this resources:

- 2 types of lesson plan templates

- detailed curriculum map

- 2 types of data sheets