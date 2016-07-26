This resource provides a year long language arts curriculum that focuses on teaching advanced academic skills. The curriculum is structured, visually based, breaks down larger skills into manageable steps, embeds assessments, and utilizes data based decision making.



There are 8 Units included plus a review unit! Each unit includes:

- a pre-test and post-test

- grading rubric with data based decision making component

- anchor chart

- 20 activities



Level 3 focuses on teaching advanced academics. The skills included in this unit are:

- parts of speech: noun, verb, adjective, adverbs, contractions, prepositions, pronouns, and conjunctions

- sentences rules and editing

- regular and irregular plurals

- idioms

- similes

- homonyms and homophones

- proper and common nouns

- paragraph writing: introduction to structure, focus on topic sentences, focus on concluding sentences, and focus on supporting details

- singular and plural possessives

- comma rules





This curriculum is designed to use one activity per day. Your language arts instruction for the entire year is planned! Over 180+ activities included.



Also included in this resources:

- 2 types of lesson plan templates

- detailed curriculum map

- 2 types of data sheets