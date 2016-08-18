A fun way to learn French Vocabulary!

Une façon amusante d'apprendre à vos élèves d'utiliser leur vocabulaire français.

Inclus:
--un mots caches (avec réponses)
--une feuille d'écriture de phrase
--une feuille faire des mots avec les mots
"les citrouille" (avec réponses)

