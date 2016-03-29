These revision cards cover all the key factors that you will need to know about the League of Nations from 1919 to 1939. They make an excellent fun starter, mini plenary or plenary to any lesson. They can also be used by students as revision flash cards.



There are three main ways that you can use them. Game 1 involves getting students to read out the key words until the other guesses the topic correctly. Game 2 involves additional challenge and stretch by getting students to describe the topic without using any of the key words on the card. The third game, which adds an additional layer of fun or challenge involves playing a round of Pictionary or Charades.



I normally give my students 3 minutes of each round to help activate the learning and warm up the class. You could also have a freestyle round where students decide which game they want to play linked to their learning style. If you are trying to engage some under achieving boys, add some competition and get them to keep score in the back of their books.



I would recommend printing them off on card and getting your students to cut them out. Then put the cards into an envelope for class use.



If you are a student then keep them in your pocket and use them as a flash card to help you learn the key facts, If there is a term that you do not understand then as your teacher or do some extra research.



