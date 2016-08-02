Help your students master the Russian Revolution and its Aftermath with this Lenin Activity Pack. Fits well into any unit on WWI or the Russian Revolution and provides students with a wide range of activities to engage them and keep them excited about history. Includes a wealth of primary source images related to Lenin and the Russian Civil War.





STUDENT ACTIVITY PAGES

--Marx & Lenin Compare/Contrast Checklist Chart

--Marx & Lenin Venn Diagram

--Propaganda Analysis Worksheet: Pro-Lenin Political Cartoon

--Propaganda Analysis Worksheet: Anti-Lenin poster

--Propaganda Analysis Worksheet: Determine if images are pro- or anti-Lenin

--Russian Revolutions Crossword Puzzle

--Lenin Worksheet #1: Questions on his life through his exile

--Lenin Worksheet #2: Questions on the Russian Revolutions, the Russian Civil War, and Lenin's policies up until his death





TOPICS COVERED

* Karl Marx and his writings and beliefs

* Influence of Marx on Lenin

* Lenin's family background and his brother's revolutionary activities

* Conditions in Russia during Lenin's lifetime

* The death of Alexander III and the reign of his successor, Nicholas II

* Lenin's troubles at university, his arrest, and his exile

* Lenin's revolutionary activities abroad

* World War I's impact on Russia

* Lenin's return from exile in the sealed train

* The October Revolution

* The Russian Civil War

* Lenin's policies while in power

* Lenin's failing health and his death





TEACHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES

--Several different activities to choose from -- makes no-prep yet effective differentiation a snap!

--Complete answer keys provided for every activity

--Fully annotated answer keys for both Lenin Worksheets -- every answer explained in more detail!

--Rapid grading for Lenin Worksheets since all questions are multiple choice or true/false

--All worksheets formatted to fit onto a single sheet so you spend less time at the copy machine and save on your paper budget. Some worksheets are one-sided; some will need two-sided copying.







Fun history engaging content activities by Elise Parker