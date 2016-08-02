Help your students master the Russian Revolution and its Aftermath with this Lenin Activity Pack. Fits well into any unit on WWI or the Russian Revolution and provides students with a wide range of activities to engage them and keep them excited about history. Includes a wealth of primary source images related to Lenin and the Russian Civil War.
STUDENT ACTIVITY PAGES
--Marx & Lenin Compare/Contrast Checklist Chart
--Marx & Lenin Venn Diagram
--Propaganda Analysis Worksheet: Pro-Lenin Political Cartoon
--Propaganda Analysis Worksheet: Anti-Lenin poster
--Propaganda Analysis Worksheet: Determine if images are pro- or anti-Lenin
--Russian Revolutions Crossword Puzzle
--Lenin Worksheet #1: Questions on his life through his exile
--Lenin Worksheet #2: Questions on the Russian Revolutions, the Russian Civil War, and Lenin's policies up until his death
TOPICS COVERED
* Karl Marx and his writings and beliefs
* Influence of Marx on Lenin
* Lenin's family background and his brother's revolutionary activities
* Conditions in Russia during Lenin's lifetime
* The death of Alexander III and the reign of his successor, Nicholas II
* Lenin's troubles at university, his arrest, and his exile
* Lenin's revolutionary activities abroad
* World War I's impact on Russia
* Lenin's return from exile in the sealed train
* The October Revolution
* The Russian Civil War
* Lenin's policies while in power
* Lenin's failing health and his death
TEACHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES
--Several different activities to choose from -- makes no-prep yet effective differentiation a snap!
--Complete answer keys provided for every activity
--Fully annotated answer keys for both Lenin Worksheets -- every answer explained in more detail!
--Rapid grading for Lenin Worksheets since all questions are multiple choice or true/false
--All worksheets formatted to fit onto a single sheet so you spend less time at the copy machine and save on your paper budget. Some worksheets are one-sided; some will need two-sided copying.
Fun history engaging content activities by Elise Parker
Categories & Grades
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / First World War
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Interwar years (1918-1939)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Political revolutions
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
