This can be used as a short unit study. Come on a journey learning about famed "MathArtist", Leonardo da Vinci! da Vinci, one of the greatest men and genius' of his time, was considered a "polymath", meaning he mastered many subjects. Among many subjects, he was considered a great artist, mathematician, architect, inventor, botanist and writer, to name a few. The term polymath applies to such people as Leonardo da Vinci during the Renaissance period. The Renaissance approximately spanned the 14th to the 17th century, began in Italy in the late Middle Ages and later spread to the rest of Europe.



This 2-part PowerPoint with accompanying activity guide focuses on da Vinci's unquenchable thirst and curiosity for the relationships with mathematics, science, art and nature. In this study, we look at how da Vinci found remarkable relationships with these four topics and integrated them profusely in written work throughout his journals.



What's in the BUNDLE



This BUNDLE includes two PowerPoints totaling 26 slides along with a 24-page activity guide featuring "PowerPoint Interaction Questions", drawing activities and an answer key. In addition, students are given four journal templates with guiding questions about topics of their choice within the study. Finally, students are given a link to the Leonardo da Vinci resource page hosted on Natureglo's eScience MathArt website. The link will give students access to web resources, projects and activities, videos and more!