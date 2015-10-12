This lesson addresses the new specification for AQA by basing the lesson around the specification point of: Minority influence including reference to consistency, commitment and flexibility.

All you need for this lesson:
- Suffragettes slide printed for each student
- Evaluation PEEL scaffold slides printed on A3 (5 slides, one for each group).
- This Power Point

$5.63

Buy nowSave for later
  • L9-Minority-influence.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 12, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson plan

pptx, 1 MB

L9-Minority-influence

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades