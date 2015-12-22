As part of the U.S. government's commitment to Let Girls Learn, First Lady Michelle Obama and the Peace Corps have formed a powerful collaboration to expand access to education for adolescent girls around the world. Educating girls is essential to healthy and thriving communities but, globally, 62 million girls are not in school, and barriers to adolescent girls completing school are particularly significant. In some countries, fewer than 10% of teenage girls complete secondary school.
This programme will address that challenge by empowering local leaders to put lasting solutions in place. Peace Corps Volunteers who live and work at the grassroots level will serve as catalysts of community-led change, and every American can get involved and make a difference.
https://letgirlslearn.peacecorps.gov/
FOR SCHOOLS FOR GIRLS AND OTHER EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMMES SPECIFICALLY FOR GIRLS
Let Girls Learn STEM: Technology
From Ancient Technology to the Technology of the Future
Goal:
Students will learn that technologies have been developed throughout history and that ancient technologies influenced present ones
Objective:
Students will learn about ancient technologies, how they created present technologies, the impact of technology on humans and how we live, and develop their own 22nd century technology design and prototype.
FOR GIRLS’ SCHOOLS OR SCHOOL PROGRAMS FOR GIRLS
This lesson is for students in middle grades and students with learning disabilities in higher grades.
Outcomes:
1. Students will understand how ancient technologies influence present technologies
2. Students will identify modern technologies that developed from ancient ones.
3. Students will design and create an artefact of a future technology.
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
