This packet is titled "Let's Explore America! Use a Map to Find American States, Cities, Landforms, and Bodies of Water."

It includes seven assignments you can use to teach essential geography skills. Please see the full preview!

This would make a great introduction to young students preparing to study the United States for the first time.

You might even consider them "substitute assignments" and leave them for a substitute teacher on a day you are away from the classroom. These assignments will work well individually or as a partner assignment.

$2.75

Buy nowSave for later
  • LetsExploreAmericaFindAmericanStatesMoreonaMapMapSkills.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 10, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

LetsExploreAmericaFindAmericanStatesMoreonaMapMapSkills

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades