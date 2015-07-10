This packet is titled "Let's Explore America! Use a Map to Find American States, Cities, Landforms, and Bodies of Water."
It includes seven assignments you can use to teach essential geography skills. Please see the full preview!
This would make a great introduction to young students preparing to study the United States for the first time.
You might even consider them "substitute assignments" and leave them for a substitute teacher on a day you are away from the classroom. These assignments will work well individually or as a partner assignment.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 10, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
The Book Thief RAFT Writing Project + Rubric
- (2)
- $3.50
Flowers for Algernon RAFT Writing Project + Rubric
- (2)
- $2.50
Absolute & Relative Location Assignment: NFL Football Teams + Google Earth Tour!
- (1)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Brazil Full SoW
- (56)
- $18.31
Flooding
- (25)
- $1.41
Stages of the Demographic Transition Model
- (9)
- $5.63
New resources
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
- (1)
- $2.82
Assessment Lesson - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L9/10) AfL
- (1)
- $7.03
Request to retest form
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
Switzerland(A Country in Focus: Webquest/Extension Activities)
- (0)
- $3.35
How can the Favela be improved? Trumps Game
- (0)
- $11.27