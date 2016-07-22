This assignment is titled "Let's Explore Mexico! Use a Map to Find Cities, Landforms, States, Bodies of Water and More." This assignment includes 20 questions that require students to analyze a map of Mexico for boundaries and borders, major cities, landforms, and bodies of water.
This would make a great introduction to middle school students preparing to study Mexico for the first time in either a World Languages class or a geography class.
You might even consider it a "substitute assignment" and leave it for a substitute teacher on a day you are away from the classroom. This assignment works well as an individual assignment or as a partner assignment.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
The Book Thief RAFT Writing Project + Rubric
- (2)
- $3.50
Flowers for Algernon RAFT Writing Project + Rubric
- (2)
- $2.50
Absolute & Relative Location Assignment: NFL Football Teams + Google Earth Tour!
- (1)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Volcanoes Full Scheme of Work
- (27)
- $11.97
Geography Matters Topic Knowledge Organiser
- (0)
- $2.82
Map Skills Topic Knowledge Organiser
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
CHANGING PLACES:8. Meanings and representations LONDON
- (1)
- $4.93
OCR A Level Geography - Disease Dilemmas - Case Study Tuberculosis in South Africa
- (1)
- $9.86
Geography homework booklet - Geography Skills / Maths for Geographers
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
GIS Topic Knowledge Organiser
- (0)
- $2.82
Geography Matters Topic Knowledge Organiser
- (0)
- $2.82
Map Skills Topic Knowledge Organiser
- (0)
- $2.82