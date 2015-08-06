This assignment is titled "Let's Explore the Middle East! Use a Map to Find Countries, Cities, Landforms, and Bodies of Water." This assignment includes 20 questions that require students to analyze a map of the Middle East for national borders, capital cities, landforms, and bodies of water.
Here are two sample questions:
"In which country is Mount Demavend located?" and "Name at least three countries that border the Red Sea."
This would make a great introduction to 5th grade students preparing to study world regions for the first time.
It would also work well in any higher elementary or middle school classroom as map skills are still critical needs in these grades.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 6, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
