Students with autism struggle with conversation skills. Many children have difficulty coming up with novel questions, staying on topic, and asking reciprocal questions. This resources provides targeted and on topic questions on 48 different specific topics. These cards can be used as daily prompts, in small group settings, or between peers. This set is very useful for down time and for structured breaks!
48 task cards included each with 5 related questions! Question types include applied, concrete, and inferential! Laminate or print on card stock.
About this resource
Info
