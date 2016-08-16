This product will last you seamlessly from August to June - the ENTIRE school year! This resource contains 180 interchangeable leveled daily work pages to ensure that your students are completing different work each day. Print once, make copies of the student worksheets, and your prep work is done. It’s that simple.
This resource contains a two page student response worksheet. Students will complete the worksheet in response to the prompts and questions on the leveled daily work pages. Switch out the daily page each day. Use this resource as independent work, guided practice, direct instruction, small group work, a warm-up activity, a classroom center, or a station run by a paraprofessional. Options are endless! This is a major time saver and ensure all students are busy with appropriately leveled work!
Level of Work in this Resource:
- Word of the Day {identify consonants, vowels, syllables, write a sentence}
- Number of the Day {identify number before & after, written number, tallies}
- Daily Questions {basic abstract questions, concrete questions}
- Wh- Question Journal {answer who, what, where}
- Math {coin identification, time to hour, number sequencing, basic word problems}
Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
