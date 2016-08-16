This product contains homework to last you seamlessly from August to June - the ENTIRE school year! This resource contains 36 weekly homework packets. Print once, make copies, and your prep work is done. Homework for the entire school year! It’s that simple.
Included in this packet is a parent letter to explain the importance of homework and the method of completing homework each night. Each homework packet is two pages with a section for each day of the week. Students will respond to questions in a notebook or separate piece of paper. This is a major time saver and ensure all students are busy with appropriately leveled work!
Skills Included in Level 2:
- grammar {such as: nouns, verbs, word structure}
- basic questions {such as: making lists, identifying personal information, and wh- questions}
- math {such as: coin identification, word problems, time to the hour, number order, single digit addition & subtraction, more or less than, missing number}
- basic reading comprehension
- vocabulary
- writing {creating novel sentences}
Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Math for early childhood / Addition and subtraction
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Counting
- Math for early childhood / Matching
- Math for early childhood / Math games
- Math for early childhood / Money
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Math for early childhood / Time
