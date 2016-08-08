This series of Life as a Slave Stations are designed to humanize the people who were slaves as much as possible. Students often learn about the Civil War and the existence of slavery, but not about the daily life of the people who were slaves. The six stations are designed to help bridge the gap.



The six stations focus on:



1. A picture book station

2. Listening to Songs of Slavery

3. Examining the Food and Clothes of Slaves

4. Studying Photographs of Slavery

5. Learning about life on a plantation

6. The Problems of Freedom



These stations use primary and secondary source materials and are appropriate for students as young as 5th grade. Students will spend time examining the materials at each station and then as a group, write a response to a focus question. All needed materials are included, but you may need to log on to a few websites before beginning.



The needs of ESL (English as a Second Language) students have also been addressed. Accommodations Include:



Word Banks

Group Work/discussion

Multiple Intelligences

Scaffolding of Recording Sheets

WIDA Standards in Student Friendly language

Rubrics