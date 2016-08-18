Lesson about Lifestraw, how it works and how it improves people's lives.
Includes text for quiz activity, images for eliciting answers and lesson plan about how technology can improve and save people's lives.
Pre-intermediate to Intermediate.
Skills: reading and speaking
Time: 60 min

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

