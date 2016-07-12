Check out this awesome exploratory task card where students will learn about polarity and closed circuits. Students will be required to identify the locations of a battery and bulb that are contact parts and then will explore how to create a circuit that lights the bulb.

A guided worksheet with directions will allow students to complete this activity independently, in small groups, at a center or as a whole class. You will need a D battery, wiring and a bulb for this activity.

