Check out this awesome exploratory task card where students will learn about polarity and closed circuits. Students will be required to identify the locations of a battery and bulb that are contact parts and then will explore how to create a circuit that lights the bulb.
A guided worksheet with directions will allow students to complete this activity independently, in small groups, at a center or as a whole class. You will need a D battery, wiring and a bulb for this activity.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Hashtag_Teached
Five (5) Sentence Summary Paragraph Outline Template
This graphic organizer facilitates students planning for writing a summary or paragraph. Following the five sentence template, students will be pro...
- (0)
- $2.00
Hashtag_Teached
Student Friendly Weekly Behavior Tracker Form
This tracking form reflects the traditional color system behavior system. It mimics the stoplight system of Red, Yellow, and Green do signify obvio...
- (0)
- $2.00
Hashtag_Teached
Characteristics of Famous People Brainstorm Template
Check out this simple brainstorm template in which student can list and identify the various characteristics of famous people. Students will then b...
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
teachallenjoy
British Science Week KS1 and KS2 Bundle
British Science Week 9th-18th March 2018 All you need to run an easy, engaging and exciting science week in your whole school. Every resource is re...
- 9 Resources
- $14.07
robbo_317
Revision maps for Key Stage 3 2 KS3 KS2 Science Biology Chemistry Physics
More like the two free ones with 5* ratings. Revision maps for Key Stage 3 Science. Can be adapted as they are word documents
- (8)
- $8.45
SALE
Scuttscience
Book 1-3: Memorable and Engaging Demonstrations and Investigations for Science Teachers
The book is designed to support new and existing science teachers. It put together a number of old and new ways to inspire students and engage them...
- (5)
- 15% off$28.16$23.94
New resources
krisgreg30
Year 6 Science Knowledge Organisers
Knowledge organisers for each topic in the Year 6 Science curriculum. Included within these are images that cover some key concepts as well as a ke...
- (1)
- FREE
Anon691938303444766
Matter & Energy Early Finisher Task Cards
These task cards are meant to extend your students' thinking on the concepts taught in your matter and energy unit. These cards are great for G/T s...
- (1)
- FREE
Nat Schools Pship
Young Great Westerners Run the Railway Topic Map
Jump aboard Run the Railway today! Brought to you by Young Great Westerners, Run The Railway is a free, cross-curricular learning programme inspire...
- (5)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
teachallenjoy
British Science Week KS1 and KS2 Bundle
British Science Week 9th-18th March 2018 All you need to run an easy, engaging and exciting science week in your whole school. Every resource is re...
- 9 Resources
- $14.07
ScienceSpot
Science Task Cards Bundle
This bundle includes all of my science task cards which are listed below. Recording sheets and answer keys are provided with all products. Importan...
- (0)
- $60.00
ScienceSpot
Science Escape Room Bundle
These escape rooms are a fun way for students to review terms and concepts in each field of science outlined below. Important: All these products s...
- (0)
- $78.00