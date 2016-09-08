Add, subtract factor and expand linear expressions with rational coefficients. Strategies should include using properties of operations. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP. Editable lesson.
Objectives:
- Write equivalent expressions by using properties of operations and combining like terms
- Prove if expressions are equivalent
- Create expressions to describe geometric objects
- Write equations to solve mathematical problems

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.

Aligned with NCCS Math - 7.EE.1

Created: Sep 8, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

