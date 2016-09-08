Add, subtract factor and expand linear expressions with rational coefficients. Strategies should include using properties of operations. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP. Editable lesson.
Objectives:
- Write equivalent expressions by using properties of operations and combining like terms
- Prove if expressions are equivalent
- Create expressions to describe geometric objects
- Write equations to solve mathematical problems
Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 7.EE.1
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Measurement Word Problems Presentation - 4.MD.2
- (0)
- $6.00
Area and Perimeter Word Problems - 4.MD.3
- (1)
- $4.00
Multiplication Word Problems; Fractions - 5.NF.6
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Transformation of graphs
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE