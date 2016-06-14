Students practice writing linear inequalities from a graph and matching with the correct inequality in this matching activity which can be used in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students or use one of the whole class activities suggested.



The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with a linear inequality, the other side with a graph of an inequality Kids identify key points from the graphs to match to the inequality. You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.

