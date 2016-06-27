TWO DECKS INCLUDED:

Students practice solving system of linear equations in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 2 decks of 18 pairs of linear system equations. In one deck half the cards has a linear system to solve and the other half has the ordered pair solution.In the other deck, both pairs of cards have linear systems which will have the same order pair solution. Use both sets to differentiate practice in the classroom.



You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.