London Underground Activity - Energy Transfers, Stores, Kinetic, Power, Conservation

This resource is made up of a trifold brochure with many energy related questions. Give students the question brochure, tube map and "sites and station" leaflet.
As a virtual tourist to London the students aim to visit as many attractions as they can.
They choose a station to start at and a site that they wish to visit.
For each station along the way they answer the corresponding energy related question.
