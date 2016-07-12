This is a great one page worksheet that can be used for guided notes, group work, review, or independent work. Students will learn about Creoles, Cajuns, Zydeco music, basket weaving and more. All topics are related to early Louisiana settlement and culture. This product goes great with my Louisiana Culture Exit Ticket product as well.
Check out my Louisiana Cultures Group Project and my Louisiana Cultures Exit Ticket.
