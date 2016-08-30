You may have heard of the Garbage Pail Kids trading cards or maybe Harry Potter trading cards, If not, you all have heard of Pokemon trading cards, or even have glanced at a baseball trading card or a basketball one.



Well since the NBA will not be playing this year, and since voter turnout is at an all time low, the Presidential candidates decided to introduce themselves to the public through the Action cards; and they want you to create it!



Task:

You have just been hired by Topps Trading Card Company to recreate and modernize these Presidential Trading Cards. Your task is to take two of the Presidential candidates and their nominees for vice president and create trading cards to present the Candidate to your classmates. (four total)



The criteria for each Candidate may be different. Since you are presenting this information to Topps’ top executives (your class), you will have to make this trading card at least three times the size of the average trading card. Remember-- be creative!